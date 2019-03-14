



A Bronx man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested early Thursday morning in the attempted rape and robbery of an 83-year-old woman.

Police said 51-year-old Gary Mallette pretended to be a maintenance worker and pushed his way into the victim’s apartment last Saturday at the Castle Hills Houses. Once inside, he allegedly hit the woman multiple times and sexually assaulted her before stealing her cellphone and jewelry.

Mallette was charged with predatory sex assault, sexually motivated assault, robbery, burglary and unlawful imprisonment.

Police said he was previously arrested four dozen times.

“I know the dude. I seen him around the area,” one resident told CBS2. “That’s sad – 83 years old – that’s messed up.”

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for broken ribs and injuries to her face.