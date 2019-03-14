



With the United States joining the growing list of nations to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplanes, what does that mean for passengers scheduled to fly on those planes?

President Donald Trump issued an emergency order Wednesday, days after the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, including eight Americans.

The decision will have a big impact on American flights, and passengers will have to be rescheduled on another type of plane.

Read More From CBS News

CBS2 spoke with those on board a Boeing 737 MAX 8 that landed at Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“What are you going to do? You’re in the air, you can’t jump out,” said Patricia Samarin.

“The pilot came on and said one of the passengers that was on the internet heard about the president’s order,” Peter Trask said.

MORE: New Jersey Man Among 157 People Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Crash

All of the planes that were in the air at the time of the emergency order were allowed to reach their destinations, but they could not take off again.

“I’ve been following the news, I just was surprised it happened while we were in the air,” added Gia Trask.

About five months before Sunday’s deadly crash in Ethiopia, another Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane went down shortly after takeoff in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board.

MORE: What To Know About The Boeing 737 Max 8, The Plane That’s Crashed Twice In 5 Months

“Hopefully, they’ll very quickly come up with the answer. But until they do, the planes are grounded,” Trump said Wednesday afternoon.

Boeing issued a statement, which read in part, “Boeing continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX.” But the company agreed with the Federal Aviation Administration and the president’s decision to ground them out of an abundance of caution.

American, Southwest and United airlines say they will work with customers to rebook other flights and will be waiving any rebooking fees.