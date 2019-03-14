



The plan would entirely revamp the coastline.

De Blasio learned the lessons of Superstorm Sandy and is taking action, reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. The mayor’s plan includes pushing out the coastline as much as 500 feet – up to two city blocks.

“Today we announce a plan unlike anything that has been done before in terms of its scope, in terms of its impact. This is a plan that will protect Lower Manhattan for the remainder of this century.

The Lower Manhattan coastline – from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Battery – is going to get a $10 billion makeover to secure it from rising seas and the possibility of devastating storms.

The mayor is seeking to surround the Financial District and the South Street Seaport, which is currently just eight feet above sea level, with new, higher lands, pushing into the East River as much as 500 feet.

Experts say it will protect the area not only from storms but higher tides that could threaten the city’s survival.

“Failure is not an option,” de Blasio said.

Officials say the project is critical.

The Financial District is not only a key component of the city economy, home to half a million jobs and 90,000 residents, but it is also the nexus of almost all the subway lines.

“We can not afford to bury our head in the sand,” de Blasio said.

Another component of the plan, coming with a $500 million price tag, is to fortify most of Lower Manhattan with grassy berms in parks and removable barriers that can be anchored in place as storms approach.

Those steps are necessary, officials say, because six years ago Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc: Putting 51 square miles under water. Some 17,000 homes were either damaged or destroyed.

The Rockaway peninsula, particularly hard hit by Sandy, has already been reinforced with new sand dunes 20 feet above sea level.

The New York congressional delegation recently secured $615 million for a sea wall to protect Staten Island.

The unanswered question is who exactly is going to pay for all this. The city says it’s willing to put up $10 million for the engineering studies to push the coastline out, but after that it’s anybody’s guess. Officials say they’ll go to the federal government, the state, and if need be, private developers.