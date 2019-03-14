



Saint Patrick’s Day is just days away.

On Friday, the Irish Arts Center will celebrate book day with pop-ups around New York City.

“We like to celebrate literature and Ireland’s great legacy – four Nobel Prizes – for literature throughout history and some incredible contemporary authors,” said Executive Director Aidan Connolly.

The group will give away thousands of books across the five boroughs.

“We’re not only giving out Irish and Irish American authors. In a demonstration of immigrant solidarity – Ireland has a great immigrant culture here in this melting pot of a city – this year, we’re working with the Asian American Arts Alliance, as well,” Connolly said.

