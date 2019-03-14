(CBS Local)– New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta has always been destined for a career in football.

His grandfather coached at the Naval Academy and his father played for Navy. The former Richmond quarterback has only been in the NFL for one year, but he’s quickly learned about the business of the game. Lauletta will have several new teammates in the 2019-2020 season after the Giants made multiple trades and signings this offseason, including the monster deal of sending Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.

“One of the things I’ve learned in my one year with the Giants is that it’s a business,” Lauletta said in an interview with CBS Local. “It’s grueling because you see guys that you get close to and develop relationships with traded the next day. Odell was huge to New York and to our team. He was a leader within the locker room. He’s an emotional guy and plays with a lot of passion. He’s one of the most competitive guys I’ve been around.”

Lauletta knows a thing or two about leadership. He chose to go to the University of Richmond because of their rigorous leadership program. The 2018 4th round pick has had the opportunity to learn how to lead a team from one of the longest tenured quarterbacks in the league in Eli Manning.

“First and foremost, he is a creature of habit. He has a set routine that he sticks to and it works for him,” said Lauletta. “He eats the same thing for breakfast every morning. He gets oatmeal and puts fruit in it with all this other stuff. That’s one of the big things I’ve learned from him. There’s so much preparing you go through as a quarterback. I’ve gotten to watch a lot of film with him and share his routine.”

Lauletta made his NFL debut against the Washington Redskins in a 40-16 blowout. In addition to his life on the field, the Giants quarterback is involved in several community projects, including his latest venture to raise money for suicide prevention with his sister. The issue is personal to Lauletta after he lost a teammate to suicide in college.

“My community in Dowington, Pennsylvania has experienced some tragedies in the past year,” said Lauletta. “It’s just really sad to see. I know there are a lot of people that it has affected. You hate to see that stuff happen.”

Although the Giants only won five games this past year, Lauletta remains hopeful that Big Blue can turn things around going forward.

“Last year we had 12 games decided by a touchdown. There were so many games that we were right there and so close,” said Lauletta. “That’s what the NFL is all about. You have to pull through and you have to end up on the winning side of those games. It takes a little time to get to know each other and get comfortable with each other.”