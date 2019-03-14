



— Le’Veon Bell says he feels “amazing” about becoming a member of the New York Jets, and looks forward to doing everything he can to make second-year quarterback Sam Darnold’s life easier on the field.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star running back officially signed Thursday with the Jets after agreeing to terms early Wednesday morning.

The deal is for four years and $52.5 million, but some wondered if he might have made a mistake by sitting out all last season after declining an offer from the Steelers and then refusing to sign his $14.5 million franchise tender. He says during a conference call that he’s happy with his decision.

Bell says he grew up in a house of Steelers fans, but his favorite player was Jets running back Curtis Martin. He adds that the Jets were always in the back of his mind as free agency approached and he feels as though “the stars aligned” for him and his new team.

The money has flowed out of Florham Park, with the Jets agreeing Tuesday to contracts with three players: wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy, and linebacker C.J. Mosley. The team also will re-sign cornerback Darryl Roberts and defensive end Henry Anderson, and on Thursday were reportedly nearing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with cornerback Brian Poole.

