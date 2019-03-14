



Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures running about 10° warmer. We should get to nearly 60°, but an onshore breeze should keep our coastal communities in the 50s.

Tonight should stay dry for the most part, but a little drizzle can’t be ruled out, especially north and west. Outside of that, expect patchy fog with temperatures only falling to around 50° by daybreak.

Tomorrow will likely be our warmest day of the week, but also the most unsettled. We’ll see a shower here and there during the day, but we’ll have to watch for a few rumbles late in the afternoon and evening as our next cold front approaches. As for highs, they’ll be in the 60s.

And into Saturday it looks like the St. Patrick’s Day parade will go on without any interruptions, though it will be cooler and breezy out there. Highs that day will only be in the 50s.