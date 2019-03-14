CBSN New YorkWatch Now
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man has a new phone number after his sons plastered his old one on a billboard in a birthday prank.

Chris Ferry, of Linwood, is turning 62 on Saturday.

His sons, Chris and Mike, who live in Florida, paid for a billboard on the Black Horse Pike entering Atlantic City that shows his face and says, “Wish my dad happy birthday. Love, your sons” and lists his phone number.

Ferry said he’s received more than 15,000 calls and messages.

“It was fun until this morning. Then I wanted to kill them. But I’m going with it, having a good time,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

The billboard will stay up until April 16, but in the meantime, Ferry has changed his number.

