MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island couple was arrested earlier this week, accused of running a drug operation right across the street from a school.

The husband and wife, who live in a quiet North Merrick neighborhood, were hit with multiple drug charges. As CBS2’s Tara Jakeway reported, the husband is a former New York City police officer.

Kenneth Riggio, 59, served in the NYPD for four years before leaving back in 1985. He was arraigned Thursday along with his 53-year-old wife, Faith Riggio. The couple was on probation for numerous past offenses.

On Tuesday at around 6 p.m., a team of Nassau County authorities doing a night probation watch converged on their home on Meadowbrook Road, authorities said. That’s where they found a litany of narcotics. CBS2’s Jakeway saw them spread out at Nassau County Police Headquarters on Thursday. There was oxycodone, fentanyl, a substance believed to be heroin, and Xanax, plus scales, hundreds of glassine envelopes and $146,000 in cash.

It turns out the bust can be attributed in large part to neighbors in the North Merrick community who stepped up and spoke out.

“In fact, we got a lot of community complaints about this particular residence, which helped to build the case,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. “We need everyone in our communities to step forward and help us get rid of these drug dealers.”

“That’s exactly what we’ve been fighting for the last year and a half and this guy is across the street from a school, a daycare center, selling oxys out of his residence from the complaints that we received of cars coming and going day long,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder said.

It turns out, Faith Riggio is actually a school aide in Nassau County, Jakeway reported.