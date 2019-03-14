



While the product on the court for the New York Knicks has struggled this year, most of the focus from fans has been on the future of the franchise. Namely, the possibility of landing two max-level free agents this offseason to combine with whoever the team picks near the top of June’s draft. One of the names that has been heavily rumored is Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who has been quite touchy about the subject of free agency when asked by various reporters this year.

Adding to the intrigue of Durant possibly making a move to the Big Apple is a report from Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com on Wednesday night stating that the franchise and the Warriors forward had a “secret meeting” sometime in January. Robinson points out that the Knicks already have a connection to KD in the form of assistant coach Royal Ivey, who was a teammate of Durant’s at the University of Texas and for three years with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The report does say that Ivey’s role with the Knicks could just be a coincidence, or it could play a factor in Durant choosing the team come the start of free agency on July 1.

While the speculation over the team landing Durant and, possibly, Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will continue well into the summer, the Knicks are finishing out a season in which they are likely to finish among the three worst teams in the league. Doing so will give them a 14 percent chance of receiving the top pick in the NBA Draft when the lottery takes place in early June.