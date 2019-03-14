



A 20-year-old woman told police she was punched in the face and sexually assaulted inside the stairwell of a West Village apartment building.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near Grove and Bleecker streets.

Police said the suspect grabbed the victim as they passed each other in the stairwell. When the woman screamed for help, the man allegedly punched her in the face, shoved her against the wall and groped her.

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for bruising to her face.

Police have released surveillance images of a man they say is wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a dark colored hooded coat and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.