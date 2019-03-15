



Police in Yonkers say they’re searching for a missing 17-year-old boy with autism who may be in need of medical attention.

Mel Harris was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Palmer Road.

He’s described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Yonkers Police at 914-377-7900 or 911.