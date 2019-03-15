



This is outrageous! More rusty metal debris falling from the 7 train, this time in LIC. Look at that dent— a person would have died! I sent a letter to @MTA last week demanding an expeditious inspection of the 7 train structure. What is the hold up?! https://t.co/YfQ1Q9mJKC — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) March 15, 2019

— It has happened again.

A small piece of rusty metal dropped onto the trunk of a car on Queens Boulevard and Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside, causing a dent.

The incident comes just weeks after debris fell two other times from the 7 train tracks in Woodside.

No one was hurt, but cars were damaged every time debris fell.

“This is outrageous! More rusty metal debris falling from the 7 train, this time in LIC. Look at that dent— a person would have died!” Tweeted Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer. “I sent a letter to [the MTA] last week demanding an expeditious inspection of the 7 train structure. What is the hold up?!”

“How can anyone feel safe?” wrote Patrick Tsang, whose car was struck.

The MTA has sent crews to shore up areas in the past and says the tracks are inspected every week.

Previously a piece of metal came down and pierced a van’s window.

Witness Hamza Saeed described the terrifying moments after the piece of metal came loose and smashed through the van’s windshield.

“The windshield on the right side was completely cracked, broken,” he said. “They were quite shook. They were like, ‘How does something like that fall?'”

The incident happened underneath the Woodside 7 train platform on Roosevelt and 61st Street. Saeed said he heard the sound and watched the victims pull up to his store a few dozen feet away.

“She was like, ‘Something fell and now were scared,’ and, ‘Thank God nothing happened to us.'” he said.

Some Woodside residents and subway riders said the area is so decrepit, they’ll avoid walking underneath.

“It’s scary. It’s dangerous. Anything can happen,” Sayed Elmarakpi said.

Several weeks ago a big wooden beam came loose along the same subway line and crushed a windshield, narrowly missing someone inside.

The MTA said it is investigating the incidents. It blamed the metal collapse on a truck that might have hit a beam.

A group of business owners and residents have even filed a lawsuit against the MTA, forcing it to paint and fix the peeling, crumbling mess before it’s too late.