



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The wait is over. Hudson Yards will hold its grand opening today on Manhattan’s West Side.

The most expensive private real estate project in U.S. history features more than 100 stores, restaurants and luxury condos. It’s the city’s largest development since Rockefeller Center.

The sprawling complex sits on top of a Long Island Rail Road rail yard.

“It was a little bit like open heart surgery, swinging steel and really working with the railroad,” said Hudson Yards President Jay Cross. “There was a lot of structural gymnastics.”

A new city within a city will be officially unveiled today… Hudson Yards shops and restaurants are open to the public starting at 12 noon, and so is the Vessel, a giant sculpture art-piece that you can climb for free @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/MPIrww8EJq — Natalie Duddridge (@CityNatalie) March 15, 2019

It’s a place where New Yorkers can work, live and play, with 18 million square feet of commercial and residential space.

“We’re not just selling a building,” Senior Vice President Sherry Tobak said. “The reason why people are living here is because of the lifestyle.”

Condos start at $3 million and range up to $32 million, but there will be 1,100 units of affordable housing.

The neighborhood is expected to generate new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers with 100 shops, dozens more restaurants, 14 acres of gardens and parks, and even a performing arts center, called “The Shed,” which is built with a retractable roof. There’s also the “Vessel,” a 150-foot structure you can visit and climb.

The grand opening gets underway at 10:30 a.m. with performances, speakers and confetti.

For a chance to check out the Vessel, click here.