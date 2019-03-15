



— A judge has dropped drug and terroristic threat charges filed against former Major League baseball player Lenny Dykstra in connection to altercation with an Uber driver.

A judge dismissed the charges Friday after Dykstra pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $125.

Dykstra says he is “happy this chapter of my life is behind me.”

The three-time All-Star, who was a member of the New York Mets’ 1986 championship team, said the driver tried to kidnap him after he asked to change the trip’s destination.

The driver told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found.

The driver tells NJ.com that Dykstra has “admitted to what he did in my car.”

A kidnapping complaint filed against the driver is pending.

Last month, neighbors in Linden claim it’s been nothing but a nightmare living next to the 12-year MLB veteran. Dykstra’s two-story home on Stockton Circle has turned the once quiet community upside down, according to neighbors.

“There’s banging going on in the middle of the night. There’s cars around the circle like it’s a drive-through drug dealership… My wife’s afraid to come home,” a man named Dave told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

One neighbor – who didn’t want to go on camera – says Dykstra threatened her too, allegedly saying “I’ll bring hell to your doorstep.”

Councilwoman Gretchen Hickey showed CBS2 ads – that Dykstra allegedly posted – advertising $1,000-a-month rent for each room in his home.

She claims there’s been up to ten tenants at a time. Some suspect there’s also prostitution going on in the home.

“I don’t care if it’s Lenny Dykstra or anybody else, we’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior in our community,” Mayor Derek Armstead of Linden said.

City code inspectors visited in January. The councilwoman says Dykstra was fined for having multiple rooms all with locks that Dykstra could not open.

