NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a blue haired woman they say stabbed a man aboard a midtown subway Friday afternoon.

The NYPD says the woman likely stabbed the man aboard a southbound E train near the 42nd Street-Times Square station.

The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known, but police say the suspect clad in a blue bubble jacket remained on the train.

The ensuing investigation temporarily delayed service along the A C and E lines.

