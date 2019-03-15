CBSN New YorkWatch Now
It will be noticeably warmer this afternoon with temperatures climbing well into the 60s. And to the west, we could even see a 70° reading here and there, if you can believe it. The coast, however, will be on the cool side with highs stuck in the 50s. Outside of that, expect a chance of showers late in the day with perhaps a rumble of thunder here and there.

Showers and isolated rumbles will continue to push through this evening with drier, gusty conditions overnight. Temps are expected to fall into the mid 40s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will feature brighter skies, breezy conditions and temperatures running about 15° cooler. That said, if you head to the St. Patrick’s Day parade, be sure to have the coat.

As for St. Patrick’s Day itself, it will be another mostly sunny and chilly day with temps stuck in the 40s.

