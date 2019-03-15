NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg turned 86 on Friday, a special occasion that’s also being marked in her hometown of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams held a rally to call on the city to approve renaming the Brooklyn Municipal Building to honor Ginsberg – who grew up in Flatbush.

A petition with more than 86,000 signatures calling for the name change will be sent to Mayor de Blasio for approval.

There was cake and even a birthday card to sign for Justice Ginsburg, a noted civil rights champion who is celebrating her 25th year as an associate justice on the nation’s highest court.

The city has already given a similar honor to former Mayor David Dinkins, renaming the Manhattan Municipal Building after him in 2015.