By Giorgio Panetta CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Happy Weekend everyone! Skies are clear & temps are much cooler than yesterday’s near record tying temp of 75°(the record set in 1990 is 77°).

We start off in the 30s & 40s today with a gusty wind being the culprit for the temps feeling even colder.

Skies should be blue all day and winds gusty.

Feels like temps should be in the 40s. Sunday is bright again with temps a few degrees cooler.

– G