LYNBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Tens of thousands of boxes of food are now filling the shelves of a Long Island food pantry thanks to a local couple who’ve made it a yearly tradition to collect food for the needy.

An assembly line started in the living room of the Hallam’s home, stretching out the door as dozens of volunteers loaded thousands of boxes of donated food onto a truck.

“We try to keep the weight of the food on the foundation because we don’t want the floor to break,” husband Rob said.

The Hallms are calling it “The People’s Food Drive.” Donations come from people they work with, church members, and perfect strangers.

“We have a lot, a lot of people that just bring food,” wife Mary said. “Sometimes I come home and there’s boxes of food on my front step.”

The Hallams started collecting non-perishable items and cash in the middle of January. They say the food quickly piled up and took over their living room.

News about their good deeds spread quickly, with many offering to pitch in.

“Just knowing you’re helping other people,” neighbor Benjamin Costa said. “We were here last year, we’re here this year. We’ll continue to be here.”

Rob said he first got the idea to start the food drive eight years ago.

All the food was brought to the Long Island Council of Churches’ food pantry. Since one in ten Long Islanders struggle with food insecurity, officials say there’s always a need for donations