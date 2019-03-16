



Police are searching for four suspects caught on camera viciously attacking and robbing a man in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects punching the victim, knocking him to the ground, before the other attackers swarm the victim and take his belongings.

Authorities say the brutal crime happened just before 1 a.m. on March 12 on Fulton Street near Washington Avenue.

Two of the men continued to punch and kick the victim as he laid on the ground unconscious. A third man joined in, searching the victim’s pockets while a fourth suspect reportedly acted as a lookout.

Police say they stole about $200, the man’s debit card and his iPhone.

The gang-style ambush is the latest incident in a disturbing and growing trend throughout New York City.

A teenager was left beaten and stabbed in the Bronx after being brutally attacked by a group of young men last month. Authorities say four suspects were caught on surveillance cameras cornering a 17-year-old inside a building on Feb. 27.

Another teen was beaten and robbed by six men back on Feb. 8. Those suspects allegedly punched the 15-year-old several times before running off with the boy’s phone.

Before that, a pack of six teens are suspected of carrying out at least four attacks on Bronx residents dating back to December of 2018. In each of those incidents, the victims say the group approached them, attacked them, and then stole their iPhones, wallets, and backpacks.

The NYPD claims the city’s overall crime rate has dropped to record lows however, officials said they were shifting units to deal with a spike in violent crimes including murders and rapes. The department says many clusters of violence are driven by gang activity and gun violence.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.