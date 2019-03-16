



New Jersey health officials are warning residents about a new outbreak of the measles in Ocean County.

Authorities say a man with the highly contagious illness may have exposed several people in multiple locations throughout Lakewood over the last week.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health, the Ocean County resident is the third confirmed case of measles found in the state in recent months. Health officials added that the adult patient may have infected others he came into contact with from March 9 through March 14.

They are warning anyone that visited the following locations in Lakewood to contact their doctor immediately:

Congregation Bais Tefilla, 33 East 8th Street March 9 from 8:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. March 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Beth Medrash Govoha, Bais Yitzchok Hall March 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 13 from 12:45 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Beth Medrash Govoha, Yoshon Hall March 10 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 11 from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Beth Hamedrash Zichron Binyomin, 701 Princeton Avenue March 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 10 from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. March 11 from 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. March 13 from 10:45 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.

Lake Terrace Hall, 1690 Oak Street March 11 from 10 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Kol Shimshon, 323 Squankum Road March 12 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 12 from 9 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.



“If you have been exposed, you are at risk if you have not been vaccinated or have not had measles. Individuals potentially exposed, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as April 7,” the New Jersey Department of Health said in a statement on Friday.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can also cause serious complications including pneumonia and encephalitis – or swelling of the brain.

A growing number of measles cases have been reported in both New York and New Jersey as the controversy over parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against the disease vamps up.

A judge in New York recently banned all unvaccinated students in Rockland County from returning to class while the area deals with their own measles outbreak.

New Jersey health officials recommend that all children and adults should be given the MMR vaccine to defend against measles; especially if they are traveling internationally.