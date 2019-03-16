CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – On Sunday, more than 20,000 people will hit the pavement for the United Airlines NYC Half-Marathon.

Many of the runners have unique stories to tell, like the P-Runners.

They’re a group of United Nations ambassadors who have put politics aside to create a lasting friendship.

The P-Runners of the United Nations. (Credit: CBS2)

Kai Sauer, Finland’s permanent representative, and Ivana Pajevic, the deputy permanent representative of Montenegro, sat down with CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock to talk about the race.

Sauer is one of the founders of the international group and has run in more than seven marathons.

The runners are all between 40 and 60-years-old and use the U.N. slogan “no one left behind.”

