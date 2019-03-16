CBSN New YorkWatch Now
TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – The 2019 regular season can’t start soon enough if you’re Aaron Judge.

The Yankees right fielder smashed his sixth home run in a 17-7 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Judge’s 1st-inning blast cleared the left field party deck at George M. Steinbrenner field, landing in the shrubs far beyond.

The 26-year-old has been on fire all spring. Of his 10 hits, four have been doubles and six have left the yard – giving him a superhuman 1.479 OPS.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees at bat in the fifth inning during the spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Steinbrenner Field on March 13, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NOTES FROM THE GAME:

The Yankees had no shortage of offense on Saturday, belting six homers and 19 hits against Toronto.

Gleyber Torres also homered in New York’s three-run 1st inning. It was his second of 2019 and the first since his first at-bat of spring training.

Key bullpen arms Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Jonathan Holder each threw a scoreless inning in their latest tune-ups.

Less impressively, J.A. Happ gave up three runs in three innings of work – raising his spring ERA to 7.94 in four appearances. Happ surrendered two more home runs Saturday; he’s now given up six homers in just 11 1/3 innings.

