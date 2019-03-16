TAMPA, Fla. (CBSNewYork) – The 2019 regular season can’t start soon enough if you’re Aaron Judge.

The Yankees right fielder smashed his sixth home run in a 17-7 victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Judge’s 1st-inning blast cleared the left field party deck at George M. Steinbrenner field, landing in the shrubs far beyond.

The 26-year-old has been on fire all spring. Of his 10 hits, four have been doubles and six have left the yard – giving him a superhuman 1.479 OPS.

NOTES FROM THE GAME:

The Yankees had no shortage of offense on Saturday, belting six homers and 19 hits against Toronto.

Gleyber Torres also homered in New York’s three-run 1st inning. It was his second of 2019 and the first since his first at-bat of spring training.

Key bullpen arms Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, and Jonathan Holder each threw a scoreless inning in their latest tune-ups.

Less impressively, J.A. Happ gave up three runs in three innings of work – raising his spring ERA to 7.94 in four appearances. Happ surrendered two more home runs Saturday; he’s now given up six homers in just 11 1/3 innings.