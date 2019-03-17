



In this week’s “Furry Friend Finder,” we introduce you to Luna and Einstein.

Luna is an 8-year-old Maltese. She’s hypoallergenic, housebroken and wee-wee pad trained.

Luna likes being brushed and going for walks. She’s loving, cute and just wants to cuddle.

Einstein is an almost-4-year-old Schnoodle, or Schnauzer-Poodle mix. He likes to go for walks, play, and do just about anything.

You can see which animals are still looking for homes and which have been adopted at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.