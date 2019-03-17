



New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand formally launched her presidential campaign Sunday morning.

The announcement came two months after she announced the creation of an exploratory committee on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” She reportedly spent more than a month traveling around the country to gauge support for a run.

I’m running for president. Let’s prove that brave wins. Join me: https://t.co/I1vp93LBUR pic.twitter.com/Giu4u4KEZQ — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) March 17, 2019

Gillibrand tweeted a video titled “Brave,” posing the question “Will brave win?”

“Well, it hasn’t always, and it isn’t right now,” she says. “Brave doesn’t pit people against each other. Brave doesn’t put money over lives. Brave doesn’t spread hate. Cloud truth. Build a wall. That’s what fear does.”

In the video, Gillibrand says the country needs a leader who “makes bold, brave choices” and “someone who isn’t afraid of progress.”

She said her debut speech as a candidate will come next Sunday in front of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York.

Gillibrand has been a vocal advocate for electing more women to office, as well as combating sexual assault and violence in politics and the military.

This coming week she plans to campaign in Michigan, Iowa and Nevada, leading up to her New York kickoff.

