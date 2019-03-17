



Police are trying to track down a group of men accused of burglarizing a home in Queens.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on 65th Place in Maspeth.

Surveillance video shows the men sneaking around the house.

Police said they forced their way inside and stole a Nintendo Switch gaming console, plus a safe containing $4,000 in cash.

The suspects’ descriptions are listed below:

Individual #1: male Hispanic, approximately 6’0″ tall, with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a winter bubble jacket, hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans and sneakers.

Individual #2: male Hispanic, approximately 5’8″ tall, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and sneakers.

Individual #3: male Hispanic, approximately 5’6 tall, with a mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and black boots.

Individual #4: male, he was last seen wearing a track jacket, gloves, baseball cap, blue jeans and sneakers.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.