By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a beautiful (albeit crisp) St. Patrick’s Day, we’ll enjoy pretty tranquil conditions through the night. It’ll be on the cold side though, with temps dropping into the 20s for most overnight.

A weak storm system will pass to our south, and will spare us any wintry precip – perhaps a few flurries across the Jersey Shore. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds Monday with temps in the mid 40s once again.

Tuesday will be another bright & crisp day with temps in the mid 40s, and then we’ll warm up into the 50s for the rest of the week. Have a great night!

