RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A woman and her infant son were forced to jump from a fire early Sunday morning on Long Island.

Flames broke out around 12:50 a.m. at the Colony Park Apartments on Peconic Street in Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County police said before officers arrived, the mother dropped her baby from a second-floor balcony into the arms of someone below and then jumped down herself.

The mother and son were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. A man suffered minor injuries, as well.

Police said five units were deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is under investigation.