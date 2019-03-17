



Nassau County police say they’re searching for twin 13-year-old brothers last seen leaving a restaurant Saturday evening.

Jin Hong Zen and Jin Peng Zen are described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they were last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday leaving Shanghai Dumpling on Northern Boulevard in Little Neck.

The twins were wearing gray jackets with black hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about there whereabouts is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911. All calls will remain anonymous.