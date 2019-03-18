



Given the options of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the State Senate, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and local Queens Activists, Ocasio-Cortez came out as “top villain.”

Thirty eight percent of those polled called her a villain, while 12 percent called her a hero.

“Amazon itself was seen as the biggest villain among Democrats, but Republicans and independents had Ocasio-Cortez as far and away the largest villain, followed by the local Queens activists,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Sixty seven percent of those polled called Amazon’s withdrawal bad for New York, while 21 percent called it good.

“At least 63 percent of Democrats, Republicans and independents, upstaters and downstaters, men and women, young and old, black and white New Yorkers agree: Amazon pulling out of Queens was bad for New York. Even 56 percent of self-described liberals think it was bad for New York,” said Greenberg. “While some may have celebrated Amazon’s announcement to pull the plug, the vast majority of New Yorkers of every stripe thought it was bad for the Empire State.”

The deal would have given Amazon $3 billion in government incentives to create 25,000 jobs.

“By a wide margin, New Yorkers would support the deal coming back together if Cuomo and others can convince Amazon to reconsider,” Greenberg said.