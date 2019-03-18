



A New Jersey man charged with murdering his brother and his brother’s family is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Paul Caneiro, 52, is accused of killing his brother Keith Caneiro, sister-in-law Jennifer, their 11-year-old son Jesse and 8-year-old daughter Sophia and setting their Colts Neck mansion on fire last November.

Prosecutors said Paul Caneiro was about to be cut off from the brothers’ technology company after money allegedly went missing from the firm.

He was charged with murder, arson, weapons offenses, theft, misapplication of entrusted property and hindering his own apprehension.

Prosecutors said Paul Caneiro went to his brother’s house and shot him in the back, then four times in the head. Keith Caneiro’s body was found on the front lawn. His wife was shot and stabbed inside the home, and his children were stabbed multiple times.

Court documents said the night before the murders, Keith Caneiro sent an email to “two business associates indicating that there was money missing from the business and that [Keith] would be discontinuing payment to [Paul’s wife] until he could locate the missing money.”

Paul Caneiro pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys said he loves his family and has been “wrongly accused.”