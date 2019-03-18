THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officers found a goat wandering the streets of the Bronx.

The animal was spotted near East 132nd Street and Locust Avenue.

Police believe it escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

Officers brought the goat to the Animal Care Centers of New York City. After a checkup, it was sent to Skylands Sanctuary and Animal Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

Last week, police rescued a lamb from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s