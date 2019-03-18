Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD officers found a goat wandering the streets of the Bronx.
The animal was spotted near East 132nd Street and Locust Avenue.
Police believe it escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.
Officers brought the goat to the Animal Care Centers of New York City. After a checkup, it was sent to Skylands Sanctuary and Animal Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.
Last week, police rescued a lamb from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.