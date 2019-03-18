



NYPD officers found a goat wandering the streets of the Bronx.

The animal was spotted near East 132nd Street and Locust Avenue.

Just another day helping all kinds of NYC animals!@nypd found a goat roaming the Bronx today and brought him to the only organization who takes them all! After a quick medical check he is off to @SkylandsAnimal sanctuary! pic.twitter.com/PZ3oHs5d0M — Animal Care Centers 🐶🐱🐰 (@NYCACC) March 17, 2019

Police believe it escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

Officers brought the goat to the Animal Care Centers of New York City. After a checkup, it was sent to Skylands Sanctuary and Animal Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

Last week, police rescued a lamb from the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.