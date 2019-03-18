NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a mess in Midtown on Monday night.

A crane collapse resulted in one minor injury and the closure of 34th Street and 7th Avenue, the Department of Transportation said.

Police said the boom crane was lifting beams when it collapsed, adding the hydraulic system failed, causing the boom to lower to the ground just after 10:20 p.m.

Police said the crane operator suffered a minor injury to his foot.

The collapse happened right next to the entrance for the subway and Long Island Rail Road. Officials from the NYPD, FDNY, Con Edison, Hazmat and the Department of Buildings were on the scene.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman talked to people in the area who heard the crash from down the block.

“We heard it. We heard a big boom,” witness Ashley Pierre said. “And then we ran over here to see what was going to happen because we thought it was a gunshot.”

Both 34th Street and 7th Avenue were expected to remain closed.

