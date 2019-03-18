THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Four local teams have made their way into the initial field of 68 for the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson University will face Prairie View A&M University on Tuesday, St. John’s University plays Arizona State University on Wednesday, Seton Hall University will face Wofford College on Thursday, and Iona College takes on No. 1 seeded University of North Carolina on Friday.

So which teams have the best shot?

Basketball insider Adam Zagoria joined CBSN New York to break down the brackets.

