



– A driver in Queens says it has happened again.

Another case of debris, falling from elevated subway tracks and crashing onto a car.

CBS2 has told you about several similar incidents on the 7 train line. This time, it’s the A train.

“I was driving by, going to the bank, and all of the sudden something hit the car,” said Patty Jessel.

That something was literally a bolt from above. Jessel says it was apparently let loose right after an A train rolled above Liberty Avenue and 115th Street in Ozone Park, right when she was driving under it. She says it made a noticeable gash in her vehicle.

“It was pretty bad, but I didn’t know it was that bad, but I stopped shaking,” Jessel said.

She says she was stunned and genuinely scared by the incident, but didn’t get any assistance from MTA workers nearby.

“I didn’t know what it was so I pulled over, and I’m asking the MTA for help. And they are asking me, ‘Go to the station manager,'” Jessel explained.

This is the the fourth time in recent weeks that debris has rained down on drivers in Queens. Back in February, it was a dagger from above that crashed into a car from the elevated track at 65th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

Then, two weeks later, not far away on Roosevelt and 61st, a piece of debris smashed a car window.

Just last week in Sunnyside, a piece of debris – apparently from a 7 train above – announced its arrival with an audible thud.