



By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! It’s another cold start across the area with most folks in the 20s, some outlying ‘burbs in the teens! The good news is that we are expected to stay dry today, as a weak storm will pass well to our south – maybe just some flurries over Jersey Shore.

It’ll be a chilly few days coming up with high temps in the mid 40s today and tomorrow, but with dry conditions continuing through Wednesday. We say hello to spring Wednesday evening and temps will be milder too – in the low 50s.

We’ll get a chance of rain showers early Thursday before we get into another stretch of dry weather…and by the end of this weekend, we could be talking about temps in the 60s once again…stay tuned!