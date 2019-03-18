THE BRACKETS ARE IN!Make Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
It’s a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, so it will look pretty good overhead. As for our temps, they’ll be a little shy of normal with highs only in the mid 40s or so.

It will be another cold one tonight with perhaps a stray snow/rain shower. Expect temps to bottom out in the low 30s again.

Tomorrow will feature plentiful sunshine with temps slightly closer to normal. Highs will remain on the cool side though in the upper 40s.

As for Wednesday, it will be another mostly sunny day with temperatures finally above normal in the low 50s.

