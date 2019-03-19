GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A young steer ran loose on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on where the street came from.

The animal ran free on I-87 southbound between the Cross Bronx Expressway and Yankee Stadium exits shortly before noon.

Images from the scene showed NYPD officers corralling the steer.


It wasn’t immediately clear if the steer was injured.

The steer will be taken to an Animal Care and Control facility in Manhattan, where Skyland Sanctuary will come pick it up.

