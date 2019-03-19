



– The NCAA College Basketball Tournament begins today and one of four local teams takes the court.

Fairleigh Dickinson will play fellow 16-seed Prairie View A&M Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 6:40 pm.

The team tweeted this picture sharing their excitement.

The winner of the game heads to Salt Lake City to take on top seed in the west region, Gonzaga, on Thursday.