GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Fairleigh Dickinson, NCAA Tournament


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NCAA College Basketball Tournament begins today and one of four local teams takes the court.

Fairleigh Dickinson will play fellow 16-seed Prairie View A&M Tuesday at the University of Dayton Arena. Tip off is scheduled for 6:40 pm.

Fairleigh Dickinson en route to play for a slot in the 2019 NCAA Tournament. (credit: @FDUWHATSNEW via Twitter)


 

The team tweeted this picture sharing their excitement.

MORE: A Look At St. John’s, Seton Hall, Iona And Fairleigh Dickinson

The winner of the game heads to Salt Lake City to take on top seed in the west region, Gonzaga, on Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s