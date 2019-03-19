GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Broadway, James Corden, Local TV, Tony Awards


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)James Corden will take center stage at this year’s Tony Awards.

The host of “The Late, Late Show” has just been announced as the host of the 73rd annual Tony Awards.

It’s the second time Corden will host the event.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards, the Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night,” said Corden.

The Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on June 9 right here on CBS2. Nominations will be announced on April 30.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s