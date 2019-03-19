



The host of “The Late, Late Show” has just been announced as the host of the 73rd annual Tony Awards.

It’s the second time Corden will host the event.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards, the Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night,” said Corden.

The Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on June 9 right here on CBS2. Nominations will be announced on April 30.