by Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon, much like yesterday. We will, however, be slightly warmer, so that will be nice. Expect highs around the city to be in the upper 40s to around 50°.

We’ll see a few clouds this evening with clearing skies into the overnight. It will remain on the chilly side with temps falling into the mid 30s or so.

Tomorrow’s another winner with mostly sunny skies and a developing breeze. It will be a little warmer, as well, with temps climbing into the low to mid 50s.

Then all eyes turn towards Thursday as we watch a cold front to our west interact with a coastal low to our south. At this point, rain is likely with highs in the low 50s.