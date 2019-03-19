GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 weather forecast, Local TV

By Giorgio Panetta

A beautiful day is ahead and the temps are around normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Ample sunshine will warm us nicely after a cold start around the area. We start off in the upper 20s to low 30s. With a very light breeze the wind chill is a few degrees colder. NYC’s PM high: 48°. It’s cold again tonight, with similar temps around the area. Tonight’s lows: 25-35°.

Spring starts Wednesday at 5:58 PM! Skies and temps should both cooperate with a pleasant day forecast. Rain returns Thursday but temps are above average.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s