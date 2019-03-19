



– State lawmakers are expected to pass a new law Tuesday that would increase the number of school zone speed cameras in New York City.

The bill also extends the hours those cameras could be used.

There are currently 140 speed cameras in school zones across the city.

The new bill would add 600 more cameras.

With Democrats now controlling the legislature, it’s all but a done deal, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.

The city council approved a measure that paved the way for state lawmakers to vote on this expansion.

The cameras will be placed in school zones across all five boroughs, with priority given to trouble spots where speeding and accidents are already a concern.

You can also get a ticket outside of school hours.

The cameras will be in effect Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This contentious debate came to a head last year when senate Republicans did not renew the speed camera program, effectively disabling the cameras right before the start of the school year.

Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped in and declared an emergency, saying without cameras, children’s lives would be in danger.

Now that the Democrats are back in control, they’re expanding the program.

Drivers will face a $50 fine if they’re caught going more than 10 miles an hour in school zones.