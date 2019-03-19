



– New York City’s eight specialized high schools have sent out offers to students, and acceptance rates are a long way from reflecting the Big Apple’s diversity.

The schools base admissions on a single standardized test.

Black and Latino students received less than 11 percent of the offers.

More than half went to Asian students. About a third went to white students.

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to scrap the admissions test and make the schools more diverse.