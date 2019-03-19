Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s eight specialized high schools have sent out offers to students, and acceptance rates are a long way from reflecting the Big Apple’s diversity.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s eight specialized high schools have sent out offers to students, and acceptance rates are a long way from reflecting the Big Apple’s diversity.
The schools base admissions on a single standardized test.
Black and Latino students received less than 11 percent of the offers.
More than half went to Asian students. About a third went to white students.
Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to scrap the admissions test and make the schools more diverse.