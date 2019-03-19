GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s eight specialized high schools have sent out offers to students, and acceptance rates are a long way from reflecting the Big Apple’s diversity.

The schools base admissions on a single standardized test.

Black and Latino students received less than 11 percent of the offers.

More than half went to Asian students. About a third went to white students.

Mayor Bill de Blasio wants to scrap the admissions test and make the schools more diverse.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s