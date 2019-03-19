NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A man has been rescued from the Long Island Sound after his vehicle crashed through a barrier and landed in the water Tuesday.

According to authorities, the accident happened just before 3 p.m. at Hudson Park in New Rochelle.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Tony Aiello the man was driving erratically in the beach’s parking lot before plunging into Echo Bay.

“I just froze because I had to literally take a double take. I was just so surprised. I was like ‘what just happened in front of me?’ Then I realized. It clicked. Someone just drove into the water. Absolutely crazy,” Destinique McFarland said.

Luckily, Hudson Park is right next to the New Rochelle police’s marine unit headquarters. As the man’s blue SUV bobbed in the water, a police officer saw the accident and summoned divers to the scene.

#BREAKING man removed from submerged vehicle after driving it from Hudson Park parking lot into Echo Bay in New Rochelle. May have suffered medical issue right before accident. Live at 5 @CBSNewYork with late details pic.twitter.com/SLsBofi3nm — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) March 19, 2019

Police say the driver is a local man who may have suffered a medical issue right before the accident.

“The car was weaving around the parking lot so we’re presuming he was having some kind of medical episode at the time, and then ended up going through the guardrail here into the water,” New Rochelle police commissioner Joseph Schaller said.