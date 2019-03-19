



– If you love live music, there’s no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in New York City. From “avant-garde aggro soul” to jazz and salsa classics, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Dead Messengers at Le Poisson Rouge

First, it’s Dead Messengers this Wednesday night at Le Poisson Rouge. The project of Patrick Hanlin, the multi-instrumentalist and owner of RevivalHouse Records, uses retro sounds to create psychedelic “avant-garde aggro-soul” soundscapes. The band will be joined Bombino, one of many bands that makes a guest appearance on Dead Messenger’s debut album.

When: Wednesday, March 20, 7-11 p.m.

Where: (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St.

Price: $25

The First Ladies of Jazz & Blues

Next, vocalist Emilie Surtees channels the great voices of jazz and blues this Thursday at Club Bonafide. Free tickets are now available to hear her interpretations of hits from Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and Etta James.

When: Thursday, March 21, 7 p.m.

Where: Club Bonafide, 212 E. 52nd St., Floor 3

Price: $0-$10 (regularly $20)

Grupo Niche

Then, on Saturday, see the legendary Columbian salsa ensemble Grupo Niche at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts for half off. The current iteration shares few members with the original lineup, which formed in 1978, but its infectious, choreographed performances remain largely unchanged from years past.

When: Saturday, March 23, 8 p.m.

Where: Lehman Center for the Performing Arts-CUNY, 250 Bedford Park Blvd. W

Price: $22.50-$27.50 (regularly $45-$55)

