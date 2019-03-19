GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sentencing is expected Tuesday for the woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Therese Patricia Okoumou spent about three hours at Lady Liberty’s feet last July 4th, until police got her down safely.

She was convicted of trespassing, disorderly conduct and interference with agency functions.

She faces up to 18 months behind bars for the three misdemeanors.

