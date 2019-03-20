



Police in the Bronx are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 11-year-old girl who never showed up to school on Tuesday.

According to the NYPD, Arilee Garcia Conde was last seen inside her own home on Summit Avenue on March 19 around 7 a.m.

Police sources told CBS2 that the child is being considered a runaway who didn’t go to school that morning.

The missing girl is described as being 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair. Arilee was last seen wearing a black coat, red sweater, red shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.