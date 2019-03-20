GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
Big Six Towers, Woodside, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Power was restored early Wednesday morning at a large housing complex in Woodside, Queens.

The Big Six Towers on Queens Boulevard went dark around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. The lights were turned back on shortly before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters went going door-to-door to make sure residents were OK. They also rescued people stuck in elevators.

“On the elevators – I couldn’t tell what floor they were on,”resident Ben Hunter said. “Not yelling and screaming but just going, ‘we’re in here or we’re down here.’”

The complex has its own power plant and is not served by Con Edison.

